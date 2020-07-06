“WATCH: Andi Eigenmann shows how to make pinaksiw”

Andi Eigenmann showed her fans how to cook pinaksiw.

Andi Eigenmann gave her fans yet another glimpse at her life as island girl as she showed them how to make one of her favorite dishes — pinaksiw na isda.

In the video, Andi proudly showed off her partner Philmar Alipayo’s fresh catch for the day from spearfishing — a method of catching fish using sharpened sticks.

Before teaching her fans how to cook the pinaksiw, Andi first showed her followers how to clean fish the Siargao way.

Showing the different kinds of fish and saying their local names, Andi said in Siargaonon: “Here on the island, they love eating small fish like these. So I learned to eat them as well and now they are my fave.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Andi has been living in the island of Siargao for more than two years now.