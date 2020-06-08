“WATCH: Andi Eigenmann’s 10-month-old daughter goes surfing”

Andi Eigenmann’s daughter Lilo went surfing with her dad Philmar Alipayo.

A video of Andi Eigenmann’s daughter with professional surfer Philmar Alipayo — Lilo — is making rounds online as the 10-month-old baby went surfing in Siargao.

In a video shared by Philmar on Instagram, Lilo can be seen enjoying the waves of the Siargao with her father while riding a surfboard.

“Lilo’s First Surf w/ Papa. So happy! Lilo’s first surf at 10 months. Can’t wait for more surf with me. Next time better video quality,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

As of writing, the video has already amassed more than 110,000 views on Instagram.

Andi, whose last project in ABS-CBN was in 2017 via The Greatest Love, has decided to settle with Alipayo in Siargao where she also runs a business with him.