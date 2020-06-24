“WATCH: Angel Locsin helps father reconnect with estranged children”

Angel Locsin became a bridge between Tatay Ferdi and his estranged children.

In time for the celebration of Father’s Day, Angel Locsin, through her new show “ Iba ‘Yan ,” helped a 52-year-old fisherman in Mauban, Quezon reconnect with his five children whom he has not seen for years.

Ferdinand ‘Tatay Ferdi’ San Juan, who admitted that he misses his children dearly, said it would be a dream come true if he gets to see his children once again.

Surprising Tatay Ferdi with a visit to their home, Maridel shared an emotional moment between her and her father. Though there was a sense of awkwardness at first, they eventually managed to settle the issue between them.

“Sana ay lagi mo nalang isipin na nandiyan sa tabi mo lagi ang mga anak mo,” Maridel told her father

Sharing how he felt when her daughter didn’t get to visit him when he was sick, he said: “Nung ako ay nagkasakit hindi ka man lang tumawag sa akin.” To which Maridel replied: “Kahit ganun ikaw ay mahal namin.”

Ferdi, who also had a misunderstanding with his second child, Harold, was able to reconnect with him through a video call.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

In the same episode, Angel Locsin also surprised Tatay Ferdi with a motorcycle with a sidecar that he can use for his deliveries.