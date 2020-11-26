“WATCH: Anne Curtis gets to interview ultimate idol Dua Lipa”

Anne Curtis fulfilled her dream of ‘meeting’ her ultimate idol Dua Lipa.

Anne Curtis is on cloud nine now because she still can’t believe that she just met her ultimate idol — pop superstar Dua Lipa.

The 35-year-old Kapamilya star — whose interview with Dua Lipa was made possible through Warner Music Philippines — began by congratulating the “New Rules” hitmaker for her recent win at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

“I just wanted to congratulate you on your AMA win for ‘Don’t Start Now’ for Pop/Rock Song of the Year,” Anne said. To which Dua replied: “Thank you so much. It’s really a special moment.”

Anne also raved about Dua’s latest album Future Nostalgia. “As a fan, I’m so, so happy for you. And, of course, congratulations on Future Nostalgia for it being such a massive hit worldwide. I absolutely loved it and it kept a lot of people company during lockdown when it was released,” she said.

When asked about how it was making music during the pandemic, the 25-year-old singer said it has become taught her a lot of lessons.

“Well, it was interesting, you know. I never thought I’d ever have to put an album out at a time like this. And I think putting it out this time has really made me learn so much about patience, made me adapt a lot quicker to my surroundings,” she said.

She added: “But it was interesting. It was a massive, massive learning curve — one that I’m really grateful for. I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.”

Dua Lipa teased about her upcoming collaborations. “I’m working on putting out the Deluxe Version of my record for next year so you might hear some unexpected collaborations,” Dua Lipa said.

Dua, who graced the interview as part of the promotion for her upcoming virtual concert, shared what fans can expect from Studio 2054.

“It’s kind of the reason why I did the live stream was because I’m dying to get out in front of an audience and do a live show and finally perform these songs. Like I’m dying to perform the songs from Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa said.

She added: “To be able to put this show on for you guys and everyone at home, it makes it really, really special for me so I’m like working really hard for a show that I just don’t disappoint you and give you like the best show ever especially from like the comfort of your home.”

Dua Lipa also took the opportunity to thank her fans and said: “I just want to send everyone all my love because I’ve really, really missed you all and I wish I had the opportunity to come and see you all in person and be there to hang out. But the second we’re allowed to come out, that’s the first thing I’m going to do,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Sharing how she feels about meeting Dua, Anne wrote: “Can’t believe this happened! Was given the chance to speak to @dualipa about her album Future Nostalgia and her upcoming virtual concert Studio 2054. I was so nervous … as you all probably know, I’m a huge fan. Ahhh. She was so kind and sweet.”

In 2018, Anne attended Dua Lipa’s concert in Manila. Last year, she was surprised by her It’s Showtime family through Warner Music Philippines with a video greeting from Dua Lipa on the day of her birthday.

Meanwhile, “Studio 2054 is happening on November 28 at 5:00 PM. For tickets, you may visit this link: dualipa.com/studio2054.

Dua Lipa’s hits include “Be The One,” “One Kiss,” and “Blow Your Mind,” among others. She also collaborated with K-Pop group BLACKPINK for the song “Kiss and Make Up.”