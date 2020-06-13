“WATCH: Anne Curtis sings a lullaby song to daughter Dahlia, teaches her a hand gesture”

Watch Anne Curtis’ adorable moment with her daughter Dahlia.

Anne Curtis once again shared an adorable moment captured on video with her daughter Dahlia.

On her IInstagram page, Anne can be seen singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to her daughter.

“One of our favorite things to do together… she’s so observant now… And…. I think she likes mummy’s voice,” Anne posted.

The actress-host also taught Dahlia a hand gesture.

“Wait till the end for our new achievement unlocked. Although I feel chamba but still kilig. Haha. Excited to eventually teach her close-open, arimunding-munding and beautiful eyes,” Anne said.

Dahlia recently turned three months old. In an earlier Instagram post, Anne shared that so much has changed since Dahlia turned another month older.

“The 2nd of June, was her 3rd month of life. I feel like time is moving slowly yet so fast at the same time. So much has changed. She’s not a little newborn anymore. I miss it already BUT I’m also very much in love with all the new things I see her learn and discover each day. Like how much she curiously loves looking at her own hands right now,” Anne posted.

Dahlia is Anne’s first child of Anne with husband Erwan Heussaff.