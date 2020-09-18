“WATCH: APO Hiking Society’s Jim Paredes, Boboy Garovillo reunite, release new song”

Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo of the legendary group APO Hiking Society have reunited to release a new song, ‘Quarantine Baby.’

They shared the song this Wednesday, September 16. The song tells what it is like to be away from a loved one in the time of a pandemic.

Jim wrote the lyrics to “Quarantine Baby” and he and Boboy performed the song from their homes. The song was arranged by Marlon Barnuevo, while its music video was edited by Sammy Samaniego.

APO Hiking Society, or APO, is behind the OPM classics “Doo Bidoo,” ‘Blue Jeans,” “Batang-Bata Ka Pa,” “Pumapatak na Naman ang Ulan,” and “Panalangin.”

While the original APO had 15 members, it was the trio of Jim, Boboy, and Danny Javier that is the one known by most music fans. Back in 2007, the three were honored with the lifetime achievement award by music channel MYX Philippines.