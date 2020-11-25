Watch Archie Roach Perform A Stunning Rendition Of ‘Took The Children Away’ At The 2020 ARIA Awards

Archie Roach was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame at the 2020 ARIA Awards, but prior to his acceptance, he performed a stunning rendition of his 1990 debut single ‘Took The Children Away’.

It’s a real tear-jerker of a performance, with the help of a few backing vocalists including Paul Kelly himself, who is a producer of the track.

Following the conclusion of his performance, he offered a touching speech thanking all those involved with his career that has spanned 30 years.

Later in the night, he also took home the award for ‘Best Male Artist’, specifically for his 2019 album ‘Tell Me Why’.

Watch the full performance below.

