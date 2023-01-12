Watch Arctic Monkeys Give ‘Big Ideas’ Its Live Tour Debut in Brisbane

During their show at Riverstage in Brisbane last night as part of their ongoing Australian tour, Arctic Monkeys gave the live tour debut of The Car cut ‘Big Ideas’.

Alex Turner and co. began their encore during last night’s show with the song – which they had performed for television and radio broadcasts but not yet played on the road. The band also played other The Car songs ‘Body Paint’, ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ and ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’.

Watch Arctic Monkeys Play ‘Big Ideas’ Live in Brisbane

[embedded content]

Arctic Monkeys’ Australian tour kicked off over the New Year’s period with appearances at Lost Paradise and Falls Festival, along with headline shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl last week. “If Turner keeps aiming high, Arctic Monkeys shows will continue to be suffused with a sense of exploration and discovery,” Music Feeds said of the band’s gig in Melbourne last week in our review.

They’ll wrap up the visit this Saturday (14th January) with a sold-out show at the Domain in Sydney. Earlier this week, the band announced they would be holding a pop-up shop featuring limited edition merch at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema in Surry Hills tomorrow and Saturday.

The Car, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album, arrived in October last year. Following on from 2018’s somewhat polarising Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, the band’s latest continued the stylistic shift from the guitar-heavy rock of their earlier work to incorporate more lounge pop and orchestral elements.

