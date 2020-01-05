“WATCH: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza dance to Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’”

Arjo Atayde went the extra mile for his #Popster girlfriend Maine Mendoza by dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde, who celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last December 21, are the latest celebrities to take on the #TalaDanceChallenge.
Arjo proved just how much he loves Maine as he went the extra mile for his self-confessed #Popster girlfriend by dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”
“”The things I do for you.” – Arsho #Popster,” Arjo wrote in his caption.
“The things I do for you.” – Arsho 🤪 #popster pic.twitter.com/KsNNFntQIn
— Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) January 4, 2020
In less than an hour, the video – made on video-sharing app TikTok – has garnered over 64,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.
Over the past couple of weeks, several celebrities took on the dance craze — among them being Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal, Ella Cruz, Vivoree Esclito, AC Bonifacio, and Francine Diaz.
Meanwhile, the ultimate Tala dance event, dubbed #TalaNation will happen today, January 5 via long-running Sunday variety show ASAP.