“WATCH: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza dance to Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’”

Arjo Atayde went the extra mile for his #Popster girlfriend Maine Mendoza by dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde, who celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last December 21, are the latest celebrities to take on the #TalaDanceChallenge.

Arjo proved just how much he loves Maine as he went the extra mile for his self-confessed #Popster girlfriend by dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala.”

“”The things I do for you.” – Arsho #Popster,” Arjo wrote in his caption.

Watch the video below:

In less than an hour, the video – made on video-sharing app TikTok – has garnered over 64,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Over the past couple of weeks, several celebrities took on the dance craze — among them being Loisa Andalio, Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal, Ella Cruz, Vivoree Esclito, AC Bonifacio, and Francine Diaz.