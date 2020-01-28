“WATCH: Awkward moment between Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto caught on camera”

Fans could not help but worry when a recent video showing former couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto consciously avoiding each other made the rounds on social media.

They have maintained that they remain friends despite their separation last year.

The awkward moment between the two Kapamilya stars at the backstage of a Chinese New Year’s celebration was caught on video by writer Juan Miguel Milo Severo, which he uploaded on YouTube last Friday, and garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

[embedded content]

“I completely understand why they’re ‘dedma’ to each other. They broke up not too long ago, so its super awkward! I’m not friends with any of my ex’s so it’s just weird if ever I will try to have a small conversation with any of them,” wrote a YouTube user.

“I mean, if I ended up on good terms with someone, why would it be awkward to pansin them? I remember Julia saying that Joshua chose to go back to being best friends. Is this how best friends look like?” added another.

This happened after both Joshua and Julia assured fans that they’re “okay” even after they parted ways during the official media launch of their movie, “Block Z”, last January 11.

“Noong nakita ko siya, parang na-miss ko din siya. Kasi siyempre ang tagal namin hindi nagkasama — na-busy siya, na-busy ako,” said Joshua.

For her part, Julia added: “That’s one of the things that I’m super grateful for, is that we were able to protect and make sure that the friendship will stay and remain.”

“Tama siya. When I first saw him, it felt familiar. …It’s a familiar place, a comfortable place, a safe place.”