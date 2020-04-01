“WATCH: Backstreet Boys reunite for virtual performance of ‘I Want It That Way'”

The members of the ’90s boyband Backstreet Boys have came together to participate in a fundraising event that aims to support American families affected by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

On Sunday, March 29, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough—while in their homes in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando— reunited for a virtual performance of their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way” as part of Fox and iHeart Radio’s Living Room Concert for America.

Did I just sing my heart & soul out with the @backstreetboys in my living room? 🗣 Yes, yes I did. Watch the #iHeartConcertOnFox right now! pic.twitter.com/Z9QC6TU43U — iHeart Awards (@iHeartrAwards) March 30, 2020

Ahead of their living room concert, Backstreet Boys took to social media to urge their followers to stay positive amid the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s so important that we keep our spirits high during this uncertain time,” the band wrote in a post on Twitter. “Love you guys,” the group added.

Hosted by Elton John, the fundraising concert also featured performances Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Greenday, Camilla Cabello, Sam Smith, and many more.

The donations raised during the star-studded benefit concert will go to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, and First Responders Children’s Foundation, a group dedicated to assist first responders on the front liners of the COVID-19 pandemic