Watch Badass 10-Year-Old Girl Shred Rage Against The Machine In Support Of #BlackLivesMatter

Meet Nandi Bushnell; officially the most badass 10-year-old on the planet earth right now. The multi-instrumental punk rock pre-teen queen has just unleashed a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic protest anthem ‘Guerrilla Radio’ in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Not only has Bushnell tracked drums, bass and guitar herself for the instrumental rendition she’s done so with searing punk rock attitude in a performance that’s already been given the official seal of approval from RATM guitar-slinger Tom Morello himself.

“Well, now we’re on the right track,” Morello posted, retweeting Bushnell’s video, which itself came captioned: “Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandis favourite songs. Nandi has loved @RATM since she was a baby”

It’s stuff like this that gives us hope for the future.

Watch Nandi Bushnell shred RATM in the vid below.

Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020

To learn more about or support the Black Lives Matter movement — head here

To learn more about or support equality & justice for First Nations people here in Australia, you can visit Change The Record or Reconciliation.org.au