“WATCH: Bea Alonzo gives a tour of her home of eight years”

From the living room, to her kitchen, and to her lanai, Bea Alonzo opens her home to her fans in her latest vlog.

Bea Alonzo did a tour of her home of eight years in her latest YouTube vlog.

According to Bea, the house was built in 2012 and the furniture was updated last year.

“This has been my home for the past eight years, and it looks so different from how it looked like back when we just built it. It evolved, just like myself. I am thrilled that I’ll be able to share it with you, finally. Thank you for watching my house tour. Watch out for the next part!” she said in the vlog.

In the first part of her house tour, Bea showed her office, living room, lanai, powder room, and kitchen, among others.

The actress also shared her paintings from different artists, teapot collection, and house decorations.

She also revealed that she has a house decoration in her living room which was given to her by her ex-boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo.

“This was gifted to me by Zanjoe Marudo before. So siyempre when we broke up I was wondering dapat ba tinatanggal ‘yung mga bagay na meron ka from your ex pero I just find it really beautiful and it reminds me of our good memories,” Bea said.

The Kapamilya actress said that her house became a venue for past family gatherings, which is why she has a lot of good memories in her house.

The video has already gained more than 450K views as of this writing.