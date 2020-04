Followers of Bela Padilla were in for a treat as the actress shared her rendition of the classic hit ‘The Nearness of You’ through Instagram.

Bela played the guitar while singing along to the jazz song.

‘The Nearness of You‘ originally debuted in 1940 by Glenn Miller Orchestra and Ray Eberle. It had many other versions after. In 1956, Ella Fitzgerald, who Bela mentioned in the post’s caption, sang her rendition.