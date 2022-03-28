Watch Beyoncé, Billie Eilish And More Perform For The 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and more performed their Best Original Song nominations for this year’s Oscars.

Bey opened the show, performing her King Richard song ‘Be Alive’ at the Compton tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams ran drills as children. The sisters introduced the performance, which saw Beyoncé joined by a slew of dancers, backing singers and an orchestra.

Eilish and Finneas, meanwhile, performed their nominated theme song for the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, before taking home the trophy for Best Original Song.

Sebastián Yatra performed ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Disney’s Encanto – Lin Manuel-Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song for composing it. Later on, Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi and Becky G joined the cast of Encanto to perform the film’s hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, with a new verse from Meg.

Reba McEntire performed ‘Somehow You Do’ from Four Good Days, for which Diane Warren is nominated for Best Original Song.

Watch performances below.

[embedded content]