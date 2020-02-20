Trending Now

WATCH: Bilang ng int’l at local plane passengers sa bansa natapyas dahil sa COVID-19

Bumaba

Nabawasan ang bilang ng mga pasahero sa bansa bunsod ng banta sa Coronavirus Disease o COVID-19. Ayon kay Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal, 350,000 na pasahero ang natapyas dahil sa mga nakanselang international at domestic flight.

