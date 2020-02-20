WATCH: Bilang ng int’l at local plane passengers sa bansa natapyas dahil sa COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: 350,000 na international at local passengers, natapyas sa bansa dahil sa COVID-19 | Chona Yu
Posted by Radyo INQUIRER on Thursday, February 20, 2020
FEATURED STORIES
Nabawasan ang bilang ng mga pasahero sa bansa bunsod ng banta sa Coronavirus Disease o COVID-19. Ayon kay Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal, 350,000 na pasahero ang natapyas dahil sa mga nakanselang international at domestic flight.
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.