Watch Billie Eilish, Damon Albarn And Da La Soul’s Posdnuos Perform ‘Feel Good Inc.’ At Coachella 2022

During Billie Eilish‘s headlining set at Coachella over the weekend, the pop star brought out Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame to perform Eilish’s Happier Than Ever track ‘Getting Older’, which Albarn recently covered.

Albarn remained onstage for a performance of Gorillaz hit ‘Feel Good Inc.’ that also included an appearance from Posdnuos of De La Soul, who delivered his vocals from the original track.

As BrooklynVegan reports, Eilish said it was “the craziest shit [she’s] ever experienced” when Albarn joined the singer onstage. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be, what art could be, and what creation could be.

My first favourite band ever was The Good, The Bad and The Queen when I was six years old and Blur changed the world and fucking Gorillaz changed the world and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Elsewhere during Eilish’s set, she brought out Khalid to perform their 2018 collaboration ‘Lovely’. Her set drew heavily from last year’s Happier Than Ever, including ‘NDA’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, its title track and more. She also performed a slew of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tracks including ‘bad guy’, ‘all the good girls go to hell’, ‘when the party’s over’, ‘bury a friend’ and ‘i love you’, along with some early cuts like ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’.

Watch fan-shot footage of Eilish performing ‘Getting Older’ and ‘Feel Good Inc.’ with Damon Albarn at Coachella 2022 below.

[embedded content][embedded content]