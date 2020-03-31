Watch Billie Eilish Serenade Sleeping Puppies And Forget About The Planet For Like Five Minutes

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 1, 2020

Billie Eilish performed from home via live stream earlier this week as part of the James Corden-organised Homefest, a special online edition of his Late Late Show. For the digital event, which also featured appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa and BTS, Eilish teamed up with brother/producer Finneas to perform a pared-back version of 2019 single ‘everything i wanted’.

As Finneas knocked out the track’s piano lead and provided backups vocals, the singer cradled two very cute, very sleepy pitbull puppies while she sang. If you’ve paid attention to the singer’s socials over the last little while, you’d know Eilish is currently fostering a couple pups while stuck self-isolating at home. It’s very adorable and good.

In addition to performing ‘everything i wanted’, the pair also opened up about what their time in isolation has looked like – mostly watching Fleabag and other TV shows. “Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody,” Billie says during the stream. “It’s a weird time.”

“Sometime in the next few weeks I’ll feel the urge to write about all this,” her brother adds. “At the moment I’m listening to a lot of meditation music, taking baths.”

Watch Eilish and Finneas perform ‘everything i wanted’ below.