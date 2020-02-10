Watch Billie Eilish Stun The Oscars With A Tear-Jerking Performance Of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’

News

Written by Emmy Mack on February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish has continued her domination of 2020 with a shining performance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Just weeks after sweeping this year’s Grammys and, more importantly, the triple j Hottest 100 (and 200), the 18-year-old pop megastar has made eyes moisten at the Oscars with a haunting performance of the iconic Beatles’ track ‘Yesterday’.

Billie took to the stage alongside her brother Finneas during the customary ‘In Memoriam’ segment to perform Paul McCartney’s 1965 ballad accompanied by gentle piano and lush string accompaniment which, when paired with a montage of recently departed icons, is pretty much bonafide tear fuel.

Watch it below, and best have some Kleenex handy.

