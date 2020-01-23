Watch Billie Eilish Submerge Her Car In Self-Directed Video For ‘Everything I Wanted’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 24, 2020

Billie Eilish has shared a new film clip with us this morning. It’s the video for ‘everything i wanted’ and her second time in the directing role.

Eilish tied up her mammoth 2019 by cutting her directing teeth on the ‘Xanny’ film clip. Now, we have the clip for her latest single ‘everything i wanted’.

The clip is intended as a portrayal of sibling love, with the opening slide reading, “Finneas is my brother and my best friend. No matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other.”

It sees Eilish driving herself and brother/collaborator, Finneas down the highway. She then drives into the ocean, submerging their car.

“My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything,” said Billie.

“This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

You can watch the video down below.

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards this coming Monday, alongside Lizzo and Gwen Stefani.

She’s also scored the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in history to write one.

On top of all of that, Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is sitting in second place on Warm Tunas, just behind Denzel Curry’s Like a Version. Ooooh.