Watch Billie Eilish Target Body Shaming With Concert Interlude Video

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

Billie Eilish kicked off a world tour in support of debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last night at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Towards the end of the show, Eilish appeared in a video interlude in which she removes layers of clothing while addressing the objectification and public body shaming she’s received throughout her career.

“You have opinions about my opinions,” Eilish says in the video. “About my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen.”

“The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” Eilish continues. “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.”

As the ‘bad guy’ singer descends into a pool of black water, Eilish concludes: “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

As fans cheered, Eilish then launched into When We Fall Asleep… single ‘all the good girls go to hell’.

It’s not the first time Eilish has addressed objectification and body image. In a commercial for Calvin Klein last year, the singer said, “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?

“Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”

Watch footage of the video interlude below.