“WATCH: Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia release wedding film in celebration of two years as a married couple”

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia share a nearly 18-minute long wedding film to mark the special occasion.

As Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia celebrated their second anniversary as husband-and-wife, the couple released a wedding video to mark the momentous occasion.

Before announcing the wedding film, the couple first wrote emotional messages for each other on Instagram.

“04/20 is extra special! 2 years of marriage and blessings from the Lord our God! Thank you, Father, for blessing me with an angel to always guide me. Thank You for this gift of love, commitment, loyalty, trust, passion, and compassion,” Billy wrote.

He added: “To my love, my everything @coleen, thank you. Thank you for loving me through my everyday hardhead times, driving you [nuts], and giving you different tones that piss you off Hahaha. You always keep it a [100 percent] with everything we do. I love you to the end of time! Happy, happy anniversary to us my Best friend / Bully / Wife!”

Coleen, on the other hand, said: “Two years happily married to this great man! Thank you, love, for the laughs, the constant care and encouragement you give me, and for never giving up on me, even on days when I feel like giving up on myself. Thank you for always choosing us, and for simply being here, ‘cause your presence always makes a huge difference to me. Thank you for making me feel so LOVED EVERY DAY—on the best days and the worst!”

She went on: “You’re the best partner I could ever want because you’re the one God gave me. Our celebration this year is simple, but this season has taught me that all the simplest, most basic things we have are what truly matter. I’m so thankful for you, for today, for the family we have, this home we share, the memories we keep, and the future we have together. I love you always! Happy 2nd Anniv.”

As the couple looked back on the once-in-a-lifetime experience, they were once again reminded how blessed they are as a couple.

“Looking back on our special day always fills our hearts with so much love, joy, and gratitude. Even today, we are still overwhelmed by the beauty and bliss we were blessed with that day,” wrote the caption in the video.

They added: “It always reminds us what a blessing it is to have each other, and to be surrounded by the amazing people God has placed in our lives.”

Shot by Bob Nicolas, the almost eighteen-minute long video shows the couple exchanging vows, the emotional speeches from their closest family members and friends, and other fun moments from the wedding.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Billy and Coleen tied the knot in a beach wedding in Balesin back in 2018.