“WATCH: Blackpink drops ‘How You Like That’ concept teaser”

Fans are counting down the days until the release of Blackpink’s upcoming single “How You Like That.”

As Blackpink’s highly-anticipated comeback draws near, the four-piece girl group hyped up their fans with the release of their concept teaser which gives Blinks a taste of what to expect from their upcoming single “How You Like That.”

In a new video uploaded on their official YouTube channel, not only were fans given a first look at the overall appearance of the girls in the video, but also the sound for which they can expect to hear from the girls come the release of their new music.

Watch the concept teasers for each the girls below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Watch the concept teaser for “How You Like That” below:

[embedded content]

The concept teaser for “How You Like That” comes just over a week since the release of their individual concept photos.

Blackpink’s first single comes out on June 26th. The girls’ new album, on the other hand, is slated to be released in September.

Also referred to by fans as BP, the quartet is the group behind the songs “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST,” among others.