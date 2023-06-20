Watch Boygenius Cover Dan Reeder’s ‘Stay Down, Man’

Indie supergroup Boygenius have covered Dan Reeder’s ‘Stay Down, Man’ during a live set at a radio station at the weekend. The trio – comprised of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker – stopped by the offices of SiriusXM to play through a couple of tracks from their recent album The Record.

They played through ‘Cool About It’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’ from the album, and then turned their attention to Reeder’s ‘Stay Down, Man’, giving the cult folk artist’s track a distinctly Boygenius makeover. Watch it below.

Boygenius: ‘Stay Down, Man’

[embedded content]

The track comes off Reeder’s 2020 album Every Which Way, the follow-up to 2010’s This New Century. Reeder, a musician and instrument maker born in Louisiana and now based in California, broke out with his self-titled album in 2004. While he’s never been a massive commercial success, he’s earned a reputation as one of America’s finest modern songwriters.

Boygenius are currently on tour in support of The Record – they’re locked in to headline the All Things Go festival later this year alongside Lana Del Rey and Maggie Rogers. No word yet on any Australian tour dates on the horizon; Phoebe Bridgers just wrapped up a tour of the country with Laneway earlier in the year.

Watch the band perform ‘Cool About It’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’ below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

