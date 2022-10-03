Watch Bruce Springsteen Join The Killers During Madison Square Garden Show

On Saturday night, the Killers brought out Bruce Springsteen during the encore of the band’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, which is taking place as part of their Imploding the Mirage tour.

The Boss joined Brandon Flowers and co. for renditions of two Springsteen cuts – ‘Born to Run’ and ‘Badlands’ – plus a performance of ‘Dustland’, Springsteen and the Killers 2021 rework of Day & Age cut ‘A Dustland Fairytale’. Watch those performances below.

The Killers will tour Australia for the first time in four years in November and December, with arena shows in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney as well as shows in Barossa Valley, Geelong and the Hunter Valley as part of the A Day on the Green concert series. It’ll mark the first time the band have toured the country since the release of their two most recent albums – 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and last year’s Pressure Machine. Back in August, they released their first single for the year, ‘Boy’.

Springsteen, meanwhile, announced new album Only the Strong Survive last week. Set to arrive in November, the record is a collection of soul covers, and was previewed with Springsteen’s rendition of ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ by Frank Wilson. Springsteen’s last album of original material was 2020’s Letter to You.

