“WATCH: BTS performs ‘Life Goes On’ on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’”

K-Pop superstars BTS delivered moving performances of ‘Life Goes On’ on American television.

K-Pop group BTS sat down with Good Morning America (GMA) for an exclusive interview where they talked about making music during the pandemic and resonating a message of hope through new song releases.

Sharing what they’ve been up to in the past couple of months, RM said: “We’re just actually doing our best. We just had our virtual concert. You know, studios, making music, that’s all we could do.”

RM went on to share how the release of the album BE as well as the group’s first full English language song became possible amid these difficult times.

“This album BE and the single ‘Dynamite’ wouldn’t be here without the pandemic ‘cause if there’s no pandemic, we would be on tour — going to the stadium,” RM stated.

[embedded content]

On using their music to bring hope to the world, Jimin said: “With ‘BE,’ we want to deliver a message of hope to the world, but in a different tone and manner from ‘Dynamite.’” Jin then added: “Our new single ‘Life Goes On’ reflects our emotions and thoughts in the moment.”

Having been used to filling almost every stadium, two of the group’s members —RM and V — said they feel sad about the fact that they can’t be with their fans right now. Jungkook then said: “Can’t wait to meet you guys again, ARMY!”

V reassured their fans that they won’t stop reaching out and connecting to them in whatever way they can. “We miss ARMY so much. We connect with them on WeVerse, but we want to meet them in person,” V said.

RM then said: “See you in America, someday!”

Watch the interview below:

[embedded content]

Apart from “Dynamite,” BTS also made a moving performance of “Life Goes On” during their appearance on the show.

[embedded content]

The seven-piece group also grace The Late Late Show with James Corden for a performance of the same song on the show — kicking off the holiday season by delivering a Christmas-themed video.

[embedded content]

BTS dropped their album BE last November 20.

Composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS established itself as a powerhouse not just in South Korea but in the entire world.