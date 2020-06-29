“WATCH: Cast of ‘Sineskwela’ performs theme song of the show”

The cast of Sineskwela had a virtual reunion recently much to the delight of the fans.

The cast of the children’s television series including Icko Gonzales (Kuya Bok), Christine Bersola-Babao (Anatom), Roobak Valle (Ugat-Puno), Sheena Ramos (Palikpik), and Brenan Espartinez (Agatom), took a trip down memory lane and shared their memories of the show during a Zoom live streaming.

As a treat, they also performed the theme song of the show.

[embedded content]

Netizens were quick to express how amused they were of the said performance.

“Nostalgic. Habang nanonood ako kagabi bumabalik ang memories. Salamat at naging parte ang sineskwela sa aming mga Batang ‘90s,” one netizen said.

“Tamang tama 25 years na ‘yung series kung saan nandoon kayo. Nostalgia talaga,” another netizen stated.

Sineskwela first aired on ABS-CBN in 1994. It is a curriculum-based show that tackles science lessons of Grade 2 to 6 students.

Watch the full “Sineskwela Cast Reunion 2020” live stream below: