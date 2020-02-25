WATCH: CCTV shows thieves break into marijuana dispensary at 4:20 a.m.

A group of still-unidentified men broke into two medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida, United States and the second burglary – in perfect coincidence – was committed at 4:20 a.m.

The thieves first struck the Trulieve dispensary at 645 Bayway Blvd. on Clearwater Beach at 3:43 a.m. on Feb. 21, local police said as per Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22.

The group, made up of three men, reportedly took an unknown number of “inventory” from the first dispensary, according to the report. Around 40 minutes later, authorities believe the same thieves broke into another one.

Clearwater police said the thieves struck the Clearwater Trulieve location at 24639 U.S. 19, and security footage posted on their official Facebook account on Feb. 22 show the criminals arriving at the dispensary at exactly 4:20 a.m.

“Help our detectives identify these burglary suspects who committed [commercial] burglaries at two medical marijuana dispensaries, including one where they arrived right at 4:20 a.m,” police said.

Two broke into the establishment while one waited inside their getaway car. They were dressed in black with masks on. The burglary lasted for around five minutes before the thieves drove away with the goods.

Another security footage showed the two men inside the dispensary hastily stealing several boxes of merchandise while trashing the place.

The trio are yet to be arrested or identified, as of writing. Similar cases of break-ins have also been reported in other parts of Florida prior this incident, according to the report. Ian Biong/JB

