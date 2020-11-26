“WATCH: Chad Kinis, MC, Lassy tour Sharon Cuneta’s condo unit”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her private space.

For the first time ever, Megastar Sharon Cuneta gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her private space, as she took comedians Chad Kinis, MC, and Lassy on a tour of her condominium unit.

In their latest vlog entry, the group dubbed the “Beks Battalion” explained that before the tour, the music icon had them all tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Bago ang lahat, guys, kami po ay pina-swab test po ni inay Sharon bago kami pumunta rito. We are all negative and we are all safe,” said Chad.

For the first part of their tour, Chad, MC, and Lassy toured the powder room, living area, and a seating area of the music icon’s space, which is situated on the same floor as her family’s condo unit.

“This is actually my side of the unit. The whole family, all of us, we stay on the other side. This is my girly condo. Kasi ako ‘yung maraming gamit. Ito na rin ‘yung studio ko para rin sa vlogs ko sa YouTube channel ko,” said Sharon.

As she showed off her unit, which was already decked out with Christmas decor, Sharon shared that she is “very practical” when it comes to her home.

“Yung ‘pag mare-reuse, mare-reupholster, mamo-move somewhere else na mas maganda, mas bagay, ganun ako. Hindi ako basta bago, bibili. ‘Pero ‘pag may gusto ako, bibilhin ko,” she said.

She also described what makes a good homeowner and a good guest.

“The minute guests step into your home, you are responsible for their happiness until they leave. Kaya sila guests. Now, on the part of the guests naman, to be a good guest, ‘pag kunyari dumalaw ka, you have to also respect na inimbita ka sa bahay na ito. … When you’re invited, parang wine-welcome ka nila sa personal space nila, so be a good guest also. Don’t overstay your welcome,” she said.

Also in the vlog, Sharon explained how her friendship with the three comedians started.

“Kasi si Chad kasama ko simula noong lumipat ako sa TV5. Halos every taping… Tapos siya ‘yung front act ko sa Hong Kong noon. Close kami ni Chad. Tapos si MC and Lassy, bilang close kay Chad, alam kong walang magiging kaibigan si Chad na malapit na hindi namin pareho ‘yung ugali. Parang ganoon. So inampon ko itong dalawa,” she said.

Watch the first part of Sharon’s condo unit tour below:

