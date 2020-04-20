Watch Charli XCX’s DIY, Fan-Sourced Video For ‘Forever’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 20, 2020

As you may have heard, Charli XCX is using her time in self-isolation to write, record, produce and release a new album called ‘how i’m feeling now‘. Earlier this month, she released the first single from the project, a glowing, glitchy synth-pop gem by the name of ‘forever’.

Now, Charli has shared the very collaborative music video for the track, co-directed by Charli and Dan Streit. After sending out an open call for fans to send in both past memories and newly-captured moments of tenderness straight from their phone camera rolls, the video for ‘forever’ was stitched together from over 5000 clips from fans.

It’s a pretty special video, splicing together footage of fans self-isolating at home, along with previously recorded moments of joy, dancing, animals, nature, so on. It’s a bit of a trip, but definitely taps into something communal at a time when many of us are physically cut off from the ones we love.

‘forever’ was written by Charli and produced by longtime collaborator A.G. Cook and BJ Burton. It was put together in two days, with the trio teaming up via the internet while separately self-isolating.

Watch the video for ‘forever’ below. ‘how i’m feeling now’ is scheduled for release Friday, 15th May.