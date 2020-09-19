“WATCH: Chito Miranda shares lyric video of song written for wife Neri Naig”

Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda drops the lyric video for ‘Smile,’ a song he wrote for wife Neri Naig.

Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda on Thursday, September 17, dropped the lyric video for “Smile,” a song he wrote as a birthday gift for his wife, actress and entrepreneur Neri Naig.

[embedded content]

According to the singer, he decided to upload a lyric video of the song and put it on Spotify so that more people could enjoy it.

He also clarified that “Smile” isn’t yet an official single, and isn’t copyright protected as it hasn’t been signed up as an official song under his recording company yet.

Chito then encouraged his fans and followers to download the song and “use it as if it were yours.”

“Use it for your girlfriend’s slideshow kung gusto mo syang pakiligin, or as the background music para sa wedding video ninyong mag-asawa, or simply do a cover of it, I don’t care… as long as ma-enjoy nyo yung kanta,” he said.

Less than 24 hours since it was released, the lyric video of “Smile” has already been viewed for more than 4,000 times.

Neri turned 35 last September 7.

She and Chito have been married for five years. They tied the knot at a garden wedding in Tagaytay on December 13, 2014.

They have a son, Miguel Alfonso, 3.