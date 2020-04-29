“WATCH: Claudia Barretto’s cover of OPM classic ‘Mr. Disco’”

Claudia Barretto is among the local performers who headed online to keep their fans entertained during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, April 28, the young singer treated her followers with a new song cover of Ella Del Rosario’s “Mr. Disco,” her first time to perform a “Manila Sound” classic, which was a popular sub-genre of Filipino music that came to prominence in the early ’70s.

“It has been a while… It is also the first time I’m covering a Manila Sound classic,” she said.

“With the help of my band mates, we were able to come up with a short take on Ella Del Rosario’s 1979 classic hit ‘Mr. Disco.’ We hope it gets you on your feet. Much love,” added Claudia, who shared that the cover was recorded using phones only.

[embedded content]

Less than 24 hours since Claudia dropped the cover, the video already earned more than a thousand views and comments from her fans, many of whom said they are loving her version.

“For the first time I heard Tagalog language from you Clau! Anyways, so so so good rendition of Mr. Disco. Please cover another Tagalog song,” wrote one netizen.

“OMG. That soothing voice, I cannot! Plus it’s a Tagalog song. So in love with this,” another added.

Aside from Claudia, the video featured Marcel Jjz de Ortega on guitar, Ace Gonzales on bass and keys, and Raymund Salumbides on drums.