“WATCH: Claudine Barretto’s daughters Sabina, Quia in dance video for frontliners”

Claudine Barretto’s daughters, now all grown up, did a TikTok mashup dance cover.

Claudine Barretto’s daughters did a mashup dance cover of some of the most popular tunes in TikTok for our modern-day heroes who are tirelessly working amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the actress, her daughters Sabina and Quia decided to wear red for the said video which she revealed they made in honor of the frontliners during these trying times.

“The kids decided to dance and wear red for FRONTLINERS. We hope you guys enjoy their dance. Stay safe during quarantine,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Claudine has four children namely Sabina, Santino, Quia, and Noah.