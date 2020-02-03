“WATCH: ‘Clueless’ beauty merchandiser in Paris didn’t know she was selling to Vicki Belo”

“You know Vicki Belo? She’s very famous in the Philippines,” the beauty merchandiser told the famed doctor.

“This really made my day!”

Doctor-to-the-stars Vicki Belo has this to say as she shared on Saturday a hilarious encounter between her and a “clueless” beauty merchandiser in Paris recently.

As seen in her latest Instagram video, the world-renowned dermatologist and her husband, Hayden Kho, was browsing through different merchants at the IMCAS World Congress, an annual convention on all things dermatology and plastic surgery-related, when they took interest in a specific beauty product and were shortly approached by the merchandiser-in-charge.

As the merchandiser was discussing with the couple, while demonstrating to Vicki how the product works, the latter was taken aback when the lady suddenly asked her: “You know, in the Philippines, Vicki Belo?”

“Who? Vicki Belo? Yes, I know her,” simply replied Vicki.

“I’ve heard a lot about her… She used this machine already. She’s actually very famous in the Philippines. She has many clinics and she uses our products as well,” continued the merchandiser, to which Vicki responded, “How do you know that?”

“Actually I heard from people from London… Many say [that in the Philippines], she’s very famous there. [And] because we have many Filipino customers… from Manila, from Cebu… She uses this herself. That’s what I heard,” answered the lady.

At this point, Hayden, who has been watching the whole exchange in amusement, decided to finally throw himself in the conversation.

“You know what we’ll do? We’ll go the Philippines, we’ll go to Belo, go to Vicki Belo and ask her about the procedure,” he said.

“That’s Vicki Belo,” he added, before pointing to his wife.

Vicki then proceeded to introduce herself to the merchandiser, who was understandably still in apparent disbelief, by showing her event ID for proof and said: “Yeah, see, look, my name is Victoria Belo!”, before bursting into laughter.

Check out the entire video below: