“WATCH: Comedian Jo Koy rediscover Filipino roots in Netflix’s ‘Jo Koy: In His Elements’ first trailer”

Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer of Filipino-American comedy star Jo Koy’s newest special, “In His Elements.”

The show, which was shot back when he visited Manila earlier this year, follows Jo Koy as he rediscovers his roots in the Philippines, while shining a light on other Filipino-American performers, including singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, and fellow comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

“Every element in this show is Filipino,” he said in the trailer where he is seen taking a stroll around the districts of Ermita and Malate and eating chicken adobo at a local karinderya.

“This is a very special moment for me,” Jo Koy said of the show on Instagram. “This is the one special where I was like, I need to go back home, the Philippines. I need to show people where my mom is from.”

“Let’s show ’em how beautiful the country is. Let’s show ’em how beautiful the people are, and let’s just do a show,” he added.

”Jo Koy: In His Elements” will premiere on Netflix this June 12.