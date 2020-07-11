“WATCH: Couple becomes emotional after Angel Locsin surprised them with renovated home”

Angel Locsin shared an emotional moment with a jeepney driver and his wife in the latest episode of ‘Iba Yan.’

Angel Locsin’s newest program Iba Yan continues to touch the lives of many Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest episode, the program helped a couple named Tatay Jimmy and Nanay Emilia whose livelihood was put on halt because of the health crisis. Tatay Jimmy is a jeepney driver who was not able to work for two months amid the lockdown.

Angel and the entire team of Iba Yan surprised the couple by granting their wish for their home to be painted and to have furniture.

As Angel brought Tatay Jimmy and Nanay Emilia back to their house in Morong, Rizal, an emotional moment ensued. The couple could not hold back their emotions upon seeing their new home.

“Masayang-masaya ako dahil ‘yung pangarap ko sa bahay na ito, nakamit ko na,” Nanay Emilia said.

“Tumingala sa Kanya at ihabilin mo ang pamilya mo [sa Panginoon]. Ipagpapasalamat ko kay ma’am Angel, sa inyo sa buong staff ng channel 2,” Tatay Jimmy added.

The program also provided the couple a livelihood by giving them a sari-sari store and ready-to-cook snacks that they can sell to their neighbors.

This particular segment of Tatay Jimmy and Nanay Emilia has already gained more than 3 million views on Facebook as of this writing.

Iba Yan features the different extraordinary stories of the Filipino people.

It first premiered on Kapamilya Channel on June 14.

“Angel Locsin po. Bida sa pelikula, bida sa teleserye. Pero dito, hindi po ako ang bida. Samahan nyo po kaming ibida ang mga nakakamanghang kwento ng mga Pilipino. Pero hindi lamang po tayo magtatapos sa kwentuhan lang. Kwento ng Pinoy, iba yan!” the actress said upon announcing that she is hosting the show back on June 6.