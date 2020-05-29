“WATCH: ‘Crash Landing on You’ star Hyun Bin greets Filipino fans”

A day after it unveiled Hyun Bin as its newest ambassador, Smart Communications on Thursday released a clip of the South Korean actor saying hello to his Filipino fans.

“Hello, Philippines. Let’s all say hi to Hyun Bin,” said the telecommunications company in the caption of the video they posted on Facebook, where the “Crash Landing on You” star greeted his Pinoy fans and invited them to watch out for his campaign for Smart.

In an official statement, Smart said its partnership with Hyun Bin “embodies our brand value which is to be part of the pursuit of their passions and Filipinos are certainly passionate and crazy about K-dramas and Captain Ri.”

Captain Ri is Hyun Bin’s character in the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You.” It follows the story of a South Korean billionaire heiress, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), who falls in love with a North Korean soldier after she accidentally lands in his territory following a paragliding accident.