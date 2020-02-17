“WATCH: ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin hug each other at finale’s wrap-up event”

The lead cast, along with other supporting cast members of Crash Landing On You, celebrated the finale of the event.

Fans are shipping the #DollyCouple even harder after a video of Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin hugging each other made rounds online.

The video, reportedly taken at the “wrap-up party” celebrating the success of the show’s first season, sees the lead stars of the hit TvN drama, who were seated giving each other a hug.

Watch the video below:

Also in attendance at the event were the cast of the show and members of the media.

According to Soompi, a Nielsen South Korea report announced that Crash Landing On You’s finale scored TvN’s highest viewership in history — a record previously held by Goblin.

Crash Landing On You, which follows the story of a rich girl from South Korea who met a North Korean military officer after crash landing on the border of the two countries, also stars Kim Jung-hyun, and Seo Ji-hye.

While Crash Landing You is not available in the Philippines via TvN yet, K-Drama fans stream it through Netflix.