“WATCH: Cruz cousins Geneva, Donna, Sunshine in ‘You’re In Love’ cover”

The much-awaited musical collaboration of celebrity cousins Geneva, Donna, and Sunshine Cruz has finally happened.

On their respective Instagram pages, the three shared their new cover which is a fresh rendition of Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love.”

“We rarely get to see each other, Donna being based in Cebu while Geneva though she’s here already used to live all the way in the US. It is such a blessing that even in this way we get together and share the love for one another that we all miss. Hoping to share this happiness to everyone!” said Sunshine.

“Natupad din po ang isa sa mga matagal ko nang gustong mangyari ulit! Thanks Gen and Shine for inviting me to perform/sing a trio with you,” Donna, for her part, said.

“Watching our ates, titos and titas sa mga Cruz bands na ang ganda at sarap pakinggan pag sabay kumanta at may voice blending kaya may influence na po talaga nila sa musika at pag awit. So ito po, para sa inyong lahat, para sa mga nag request. Sana po magustuhan niyo,” she added.

Meanwhile, Donna shared that their other celebrity cousin, Sheryl, will be joining them next in a different collaboration.

Just recently, Geneva and Sunshine did a duet of “Tell Him” by Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand. They also collaborated in a cover of “I Know Him So Well” by Elaine Page and Barbara Dickson.