“WATCH: Daniel Padilla’s sister Magui ventures into vlogging”

Magui Ford Planas, the younger sister of actor Daniel Padilla, is now officially a vlogger.

Magui Ford Planas, the younger sister of actor Daniel Padilla, is now officially a vlogger.

On Sunday, March 8, Magui re-launched her YouTube vlog, “Love, Magui,” with an exclusive, in-depth look at the celebration of her 18th birthday, held last February 28 at the Blue Leaf events place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The episode, which marks her first entry as officially a vlogger, included the preparations as well as the highlights of the star-studded party, which gathered her family and showbiz friends, including his brother and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, and mother Karla Estrada.

“I am officially 18 and really excited to see where my life is going to take me,” wrote Maggie.

[embedded content]

“It’s a new phase in my life, filled with love and all the joy I have always imagined. My eighteenth birthday had so many wonderful memories that I will treasure for a lifetime, and for that I am grateful to all that were a part of it and the years leading up to it,” she added.