“WATCH: Darren Espanto tries boxing”

Darren Espanto took to Instagram to share his new workout.

‘Total Performer’ Darren Espanto shared that he is trying a new workout routine at home.

On Instagram on Saturday, June 6, Darren posted a clip taken from his boxing workout.

He wrote in the caption, “A few weeks ago I decided to try a new workout at home…boxing! Still have a lot to learn and improve on but here’s a short clip on how it’s been going with our good family friend, Kuya OG!”

Darren has been staying with his family in Canada where he had a virtual birthday concert from home last May 24. He turned 19 years old.