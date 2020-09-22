“WATCH: Darren Espanto’s dance cover of BTS’ ‘Dynamite'”

Darren Espanto is the latest celebrity to release a dance cover of BTS’ hit single ‘Dynamite.’

In the video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Sunday, September 20, Darren is seen showing off his moves while giving viewers a tour of his hometown, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

[embedded content]

Within just two days, Darren’s dance cover already had more than 300,000 views, 48,000 “likes,” and 3,000 comments.

The video is in celebration of Darren reaching 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

As of this writing, Darren, who started vlogging in June 2018, has nearly 150,000 subscribers on the video-sharing site.

Aside from “Dynamite,” Darren also recently released a dance cover of Major Lazer and J Balvin’s “Que Calor,” in collaboration with fellow performer AC Bonifacio.