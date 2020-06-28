“WATCH: Daughter of Ramon Revilla Sr. shares heartbreaking last moments with her late father”

Andrea Bautista-Ynares, the daughter of late Ramon Revilla Sr., revealed what her father told her moments before his death.

Andrea Bautista-Ynares, the daughter of the late Ramon Revilla Sr. and Mayor of Antipolo, Rizal, shared what transpired during the last moments before her father passed away.

While preparing for the wake of her late father, Bautista-Ynares granted an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe where she revealed the heartbreaking request of her father to let him go.

“All my siblings were there. And each one of us were given a time to talk to my dad telling him that we’re going to be okay and that he has nothing to worry about. ‘Wag niya kami alalahanin.”

She went on: “Sa history ng pagkakasakit ng daddy ko, first time niya lang sinabi sa akin na ‘Anak, nahihirapan na ako. So when he said that to me sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Daddy kahit ayoko, I would respect your decision po.”

Watch the video below:

As of this writing, only family members and relatives are allowed inside the compound for the wake where strict physical distancing measures are being followed.

Ramon Revilla Sr. died last Friday, June 26.

The veteran actor debuted in 1952 via the film Ulila ng Bataan.

While there is no definite date yet for the interment, Bautista-Ynares revealed her father will be laid to rest in the Angelus Cemetery.