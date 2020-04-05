Watch Dave Bayley From Glass Animals Cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young And Beautiful’

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 5, 2020

Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley has been making the most of social isolation measures recently, and has now uploaded a cover of a classic track by Lana Del Rey.

In the second episode of his ‘Quarantine Covers’ series, he performs Del Rey’s 2013 release ‘Young And Beautiful’.

Bayley performs the track by starting with a looped percussion, layers piano over it, and brings it all together to sing over the top of.

“I think this is one of the best songwriters of our time,” he says.

It’s not the first isolation cover that Bayley has uploaded, with the musician also performing his own version of ‘Heart Shaped Box’ by Nirvana recently.

Who knows what he’ll cover next, but we can’t wait to find out.

In the meantime, check out our full interview with Dave Bayley where he dives into topics including plans for a new album.

Watch Dave Bayley perform ‘Young And Beautiful’ below: