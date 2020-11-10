Watch Dave Grohl Literally Dig His Own Grave In Video For Foo Fighters’ ‘Shame Shame’

Foo Fighters have taken a turn for the grim, bleak and dark – much like 2020 – with their just dropped music video for new single ‘Shame Shame’.

The video is completely shot in black-and-white, directed by Paola Kudacki, and features a nightmarish back-and-forth between Dave Grohl and Sofia Boutella.

“It’s crazy, the idea for that video came from a dream I had when I was when 14 or 15 that I’ve remembered my entire life,” Grohl told NME of the video.

“I was standing at the bottom of this hill and there was this coffin on fire next to this dead tree and I ran up the hill to rescue whoever was in this coffin, but I couldn’t get my hands on it because it was on fire! I stood there filled with anxiety and fear, but I’ve remembered it my entire fucking life and never knew what it meant.”

‘Shame Shame’ is the lead single from Foo Fighters’ highly anticipated forthcoming tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight.

Medicine At Midnight is out Friday, 5th February.

Watch the ‘Shame Shame’ music video below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]