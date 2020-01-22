“WATCH: Dimples Romana brings son Alonzo to dance class”

“Kadenang Ginto” star Dimples Romana on Tuesday decided to tag along her son Alonzo to her dance class at G-Force Dance Center in Alabang for some mother-and-son bonding.

“My mommy heart beams with pride.”

Actress Dimples Romana made this statement on Instagram as she shared clips of her son, Alonzo Romeo Jose, showing off his “God-given” talents during his first dance class on Tuesday.

According to the “ Kadenang Ginto ” star, who has been taking dance lessons herself since last year, she decided to tag along Alonzo to her class at G-Force Dance Center in Alabang for some mother-and-son bonding.

READ: Aside from acting, this is what’s keeping Dimples Romana occupied these days

READ: WATCH: Dimples Romana shows off her moves with ‘Senorita’

“Praise God for our children’s God Given talents. Sending you all positivity and love this morning! Something to uplift the spirit on this Tuesday work day. First time for #AlonzoRomeoJose to come visit and learn at the [G-Force Center Alabang]. Pinakapaborito ko ‘yung look and thumbs up he gave me right before he started dancing the routine that teacher… taught him,” she said.

“‘Diba ‘yun ‘yung the best? ‘Yung makita mo yung mga anak mong masaya and excited to show you what they’ve been learning? My mommy heart beams with pride,” added Dimples, who’s happy she has found something she and her “bunso” can both do together to create “more meaningful memories.”

Aside from Alonzo’s clips, Dimples also posted a video of her dancing to Justin Bieber’s hit “Yummy”. Watch the clip below: