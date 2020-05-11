“WATCH: Dimples Romana emotionally pays tribute to ABS-CBN”

Dimples Romana looks back on her journey with ABS-CBN.

Dimples Romana became emotional in her Mother’s Day video as she paid tribute to ABS-CBN, her mother network.

In a clip she uploaded on Instagram, the actress shared that ABS-CBN has helped her family in many ways.

“Gusto ko lang po magbigay ng pugay sa aking tahanan, sa inang itinuturing ko dahil sa maraming taon po na nagtatrabaho ako sa aking pamilya para maitaguyod ang aking mga kapatid at ang aking mga magulang at ngayon po ang aking pamilya, hindi po ako binitawan ng ina kong ito,” a teary-eyed Dimples said, referring to ABS-CBN.

The former Kadenang Ginto star remarked that the network has also taught her a lot of values through the years.

“Dito ko po natutunan na maging mabuti sa kapwa. Dito ko po natutunan ang tunay na ibig sabihin ng pamilya. Kaya pasensya na po kayo kung nagiging emosyonal kami, ako. Siguro sa sobrang pagmamahal na rin na tinatanaw namin sa aming mga Kapamilya,” she stated.

Amid the challenging time that the network is facing after it went off air due to the cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on May 5, Dimples believes that the network will surpass the predicament.

“Ang mensahe pong ito ay isang pagpupugay at pagmamahal sa aming ina. To my ABS-CBN family who has been like a mother to me for the past two decades, hang in there Kapamilya. We will see through this hurdle and we will be with one another. I know na madilim ngayon and alam ko rin po at naniniwala ako, I have faith, na mabibigyan po tayo muli ng pagkakataon. Sama-sama po tayong magdasal sa lahat po ng sumusuporta at nagmamahal, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo,” she stated.