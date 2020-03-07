“WATCH: Dimples Romana shocks Richard Juan in intense acting challenge”

It’s Daniela Mondragon versus Richie Tan in this acting challenge.

Richard Juan invited Dimples Romana for an “acting challenge” in his latest YouTube vlog. The Love Thy Woman star also asked Dimples for some tips on acting from the Kadenang Ginto actress.

“Siyempre now that I am starting to go into acting talaga and I want to learn a lot more so that’s why today’s guest is none other than Daniela, which is Dimples [Romana],” Richard said.

Richard and Dimples reenacted Vilma Santos and Carlo Aquino’s scene in the critically-acclaimed movie Bata, Bata, Paano Ka Ginawa.

What ensued was an intense acting scene, which shocked Richard.

“Natakot ako don! Di ko na alam ‘yung linya ko,” the actor exclaimed.

Dimples explained, “Naka-Daniela pa ako eh, sabi ko sa inyo di ko pa siya masyado natatanggal eh.“

They also did the scene of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in the 2019 blockbuster film Hello, Love, Goodbye.

Dimples also shared some acting tips to the Love Thy Woman star.

“The inner conversations of an actor that they have on the first 15 or 10 minutes that they look on the mirror is just as important as the job that you will be as important that you will be doing on set,” the actress said.

She added, “I always say that in this job, sa trabaho natin, we will always feel rejected, there will always be negativity, you will be judged, you will be bashed, and people will have something to say to you whether you do good or you don’t do good. But it is your responsibility as an actor and as a person in the industry to have an inner conversation and confidence yourself to keep that inner peace within you.”