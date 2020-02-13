“WATCH: Dimples Romana transforms into Iron Man for son’s birthday”

Dimples Romana transformed herself into the popular character Iron Man.

Dimples Romana went the extra mile to surprise her son Alonzo for his 5th birthday. The former Kadenang Ginto star dressed up as Iron Man in a customized suit by Christian Mark Rodil of “Mark Industries.”

“I am so excited today kasi naisip ko, ang tagal kong hindi nakasama ‘yung pamilya ko. I wanted to surprise Alonzo, kasi siya talaga ‘yung pinakanahirapan with the whole process na hindi niya ako halos nakikita [because of taping] and since mahilig siya sa superheroes ang isa sa paborito niya si Iron Man,” Dimples shared in her latest YouTube vlog.

She added, “Naisip ko na why not magpagawa ako ng superhero outfit tapos isu-surprise ko siya.”

Alonzo was in awe when he saw a real-life Iron Man without knowing that it was his mom inside the suit.

In the grand reveal towards the end of the vlog, Alonzo was very amused after learning that Dimples was the person inside the costume.

“Sana ma-inspire namin kayo lalo na ‘yung mga parents diyan na you want to surprise your kids. Kunwari galing kayo ng ibang bansa and gusto niyong surprisahen ‘yung mga anak niyo at hindi pa nila alam na umuwi kayo, I suggest that you can also do this lalo na ‘yung parents na madalas hindi nakikita yung mga anak nila,” Dimples said.