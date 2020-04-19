“WATCH: Dimples Romana’s husband does her makeup”

Dimples Romana’s husband Boyet did her makeup as “payment” for having his Park Seo-joon-inspired haircut done a week ago.

After giving her husband an Easter Sunday haircut inspired by South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, her beloved partner Boyet Ahmee returned the favor by doing her makeup.

According to the “ Kadenang Ginto ” star, having a mutual concession is one of the secrets to a happy marriage.

“Give and take ay isa sa mga secrets to a happy marriage. Sa mga panahon ngayon masusubok ang pagmamahal, pasensya at tiwala ninyo sa isa’t isa,” she wrote.

She added: “At dahil ginupitan ko sya last time ala Park Seo Joon @boyetahmee , this time I’m letting him do my make up. Kapag na-convince ninyo ang asawa ninyo to do your make up.”

In between the makeup session, Dimples quipped: “Parang pinagsisisihan ko na ‘tong bayad kong ’to ha.”

Watch the video below: